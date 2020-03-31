Laois Gardaí get a heartwarming thanks for their dedicated work during Covid-19

A little Laois girl has gone to the trouble of writing to her local Gardaí to say thanks for helping everyone during Covid-19.

Layla from Ballylinan wrote the following:

"Police thank you for helping everyone and protecting everyone. Don't forget to wash your hands, from Layla."

We don't know yet who Layla is but we reckon she has blonde hair judging by her artwork, and a big heart.

Laois Gardaí are thrilled.

"Little note dropped in by post to Ballylinan Gardai by Layla a local little girl, it reads " To Police, Thank you for helping everyone and protecting everyone, don't forget to wash your hands, from Layla".

We don't know haven't met this little hero yet but Sergt PJ O' Brien and the rest of us tough guys and gals hearts have just melted," they posted on their Facebook page.