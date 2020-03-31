Laois County Council coronavirus Covid-19 helpline is live

Laois County Council has launched its new helpline which could be the lifeline for people who are cocooning during the Covid-19 emergency.

The new non-emergency helpline 1800 832 010 will be open from 9am to 8 pm seven days a week from this Tuesday, March 31.

It is staffed voluntarily by council workers are working as part of the local campaign to control the spread of the virus in Laois.

Laois County Council has said that a dedicated community support helpline will be established to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

It says the helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

The Government's Covid-19 response team said on Tuesday that the helplines around Ireland received between 50-100 calls on Monday.

Individual support networks and organisations are continuing to provide support to vulnerable people who contact them.

An information leaflet including the new freephone number and other information will be distributed around the county, particularly to vulnerable households, over the coming days.

The helpline is part of the national response to the virus which has seen Covid-19 Community Response Forums set up in every county. The fora are led by the local authorities.