One more person in Laois has Covid-19, still much lower than most neighbouring counties

One more case has tested positive in Laois for Covid-19 coronavirus today Tuesday March 31.

The latest Covid-19 figures for Ireland this Tuesday show that Laois now has 15 diagnosed cases, up from 14 yesterday.

It is up by five cases since the 10 confirmed to be in Laois last Friday March 27.

Laois has one of the lowest figures compared to neighbouring counties.

Offaly has 34 cases. Tipperary has 71 cases. Kilkenny has 36 cases, and Kildare has 66. Carlow has the smallest number in the region, still with less than five cases.

Nationally the figures have sadly jumped today.

Another 17 people have died in Ireland from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths is now at 71.

There have been another 325 cases testing positive, the highest number so far.

It brings to 3,235 the number of cases in Ireland so far.