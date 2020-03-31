Largest number of deaths yet as 17 people sadly lose their lives to coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have sadly passed away since yesterday's update.

The latest report is given this evening Tuesday March 31 showing that there have now been 71 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of those deaths:

8 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south and 6 in the west of the country

the patients included 4 females and 13 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.

There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.