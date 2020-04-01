Laois County Council announces revised use of dump for household waste during Covid-19 emergency

Laois County Council will re-open the landfill tipping Area at Kyletaleesha landfill, Portlaoise for the disposal of household residual waste only

The decision was made following an internal review and on foot of observations made.

Please note the following:

1 Opening times: Tuesdays and Thursdays 8am to 3.30 pm. From tomorrow Thursday, April 2. Saturdays 8am to 1pm.

2 Only household domestic residual solid waste (black bag) will be accepted. No bulky waste or recyclables will be accepted. No exceptions.

3. In support of Covid-19 Measures and in the interests of the health, safety and welfare of staff:

· Existing and additional control measures and signage will be in place to ensure guidance on social distancing is maintained while queuing for, entering and using the facilities.

· Children must remain in vehicles at all times.

· Customers will not be assisted by staff to unload their waste.

· Payment by Key Fobs or Bank Cards only. No receipts will be given.

Civic Amenity Facilities at Kyletaleesha, Portlaoise and Lea Road, Portarlington are closed. The closure of these facilities will be reviewed on April 12 and further advice provided at that time.