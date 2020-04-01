Got a poem? Join the Allingham Festival's #CreativityAgainstCorona challenge

As we’re all coping with the new realities of self-isolation and sensible precautions, the Allingham Arts Association is offering a #CreativityAgainstCorona challenge.

Based in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Ireland, The Allingham Festival is a celebration of the life and works of one of our town’s most famous ancestors, writer and poet William Allingham and his wife, the fine artist, Helen Allingham. Each year sees their memory celebrated with events and workshops in poetry, creative writing, digital storytelling, art & design, fine art and singer songwriting. The festival is designed to inspire and showcase participants and lovers of the creative arts.

The Allingham Festival is inviting creative people everywhere to share the collective concern and goodwill by sharing poetry. See their two-minute invitation video below:

Do you know a poem that would bring a smile (or a tear) to others? A classic poem, a contemporary poem, or perhaps a poem of your own? We’d like to invite you to post it on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram with the hashtag #CreativityAgainstCorona and tag @AllinghamArts, and they will share their favourites.

Any poems in any formats – traditional, free verse, prose poems – are welcome. You can post videos or written pieces, or post links to them if they’re already online.

No competition, no prizes – just a chance to share our humanity. The #CreativityAgainstCorona Challenge is an attempt to turn the motto of the Allingham Arts Association, “Creativity Across Borders”, into a channel for constructive activity in these difficult times.

We hope you’ll choose to share a poem.