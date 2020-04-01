Latest on the number of new cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

One more person has tested positive in Laois for coronavirus Covid-19 today Wednesday, April 31.

The latest official Covid-19 figures for Ireland this Tuesday shows that Laois now has 16 diagnosed cases up from 15 yesterday.

Laois has one of the lowest figures compared to neighbouring counties.

Offaly has 40 cases. Tipperary has 85 cases. Kilkenny has 37 cases, and Kildare has 80. Carlow has the smallest number in the region, still with less than five cases. Westmeath has 80 cases.

Dublin makes up must of the cases with 1,645 cases.

Another 14 people have died in Ireland from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.