WATCH: Teachers from Midlands school send heartwarming message to their students

As uncertain and scary a time we're all having at present, spare a thought for the students.

Thousands of students across the country are studying from home due to the Covid-19 crisis. Teachers are teaching from home via online classes. And thousands more Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students were set to sit their exams in the coming weeks, but now face a change of plan due to the pandemic.

There's a lot going on and it can get a bit overwhelming at times. With no definitive decision on the horizon, the staff of Portlaoise College have come together to send a heartwarmingly positive and reassuring video message to their students.

On the School's Facebook page, their message said, "We are missing the everyday engagement with our students, stay positive and safe and soon we will all be back in the classroom."

