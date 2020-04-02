Laois Offaly TD calls for automatic medical card measure during Covid-19 emergency

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Seán Fleming is calling on the Government to automatically issue temporary medical cards to all applicants for a six-month period.

Dep Fleming said that in the current Covid-19 crisis people do not have the wherewithal of gathering the necessary documentation for their application and that the number of staff processing applications is massively reduced, making it very hard to get one.

“For the duration of this crisis I am calling for medical card applicants to be automatically granted a card on a six-month basis, with a review at the end of that period.

“Similar measures have already been taken, for instance, the removal of means tests and the shortening of complex application forms for social welfare payments. It’s important the same approach is taken here.

“We also need clarity from the Government that a medical card which is expiring will be extended for six months. They need to be valid for people’s medical appointments and prescription," he said.