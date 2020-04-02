HSE tenders contract for the supply of bedding and towels as Covid-19 crisis escalates

The Health Service Executive has tendered a national contract for the supply of bedding and towels as the State agency continues to battle it out with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January of this year, the HSE issued a "Request To Participate" in a "Dynamic Purchasing System" for the provision of a national contract for the supply of bedding and towels.

The contract includes the provision of beds and bedding and specialist soft furnishings as well as blankets, sheets, towels, duvet covers, mattress covers and pillows.

The HSE is the contracting authority for this public procurement competition.

The time limit for receipt of tenders or requests to participate is February 14 of 2024.