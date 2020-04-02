Latest number of new cases in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The latest figures for cases of Covid-19 in Ireland have taken a shocking jump but Laois is holding steady.

The figure for Laois this Thursday evening April 2 remains at 16, the same as yesterday, and just one more since Tuesday.

The national figure has almost doubled from yesterday, while another 13 people have sadly lost their lives in Ireland to the virus.

Laois remains as one of the lowest figures compared to neighbouring counties.

Offaly has 46 cases, up from 40 yesterday. Tipperary has 91 cases, a jump of six. Kilkenny also holds stead at 37 cases, and Kildare has 90 this evening, up 10 from yesterday. Carlow has the smallest number of cases in counties neighbouring Laois, still with less than five cases. Westmeath has 81 cases, up by one case.

Dublin has another 193 cases in the last 24 hours, now totalling 1838 cases.