Coronavirus claims life of Laois woman who was a champion of the London Irish

The death has taken place of Laois woman Alice Kennedy who was a champion of the Irish community in Britain after contracting the coronavirus.

Originally from Clonaslee, Ms Kennedy (nee Culleton) moved from Shracullen to Kentish Town 58 years ago and immersed herself in the Irish community in London through her roles with the Irish Elderly Advice Network and her beloved Irish Pensioner’s Choir.

She would go on to chair the network which cares for older Irish emigrants living alone.

“It is a charity organisation, funded by the Irish government and the Irish in Britain. We get them rehoused. They can be very lonely, very isolated, living in single rooms. I do a lot of community work,” Alice told the Leinster Express in 2014 after she met the Queen in Buckingham Palace.

She was also secretary of the Irish Pensioners Choir.

When she emigrated in 1962, Alice worked in Woolworths for seven years, then in John Lewis on Oxford Street until her retirement. Her husband was Frank Kennedy, whose remains were laid to rest in Clonaslee.

She kept in touch with family in Clonaslee and nearby Kilcormac but for her, London was as much her home.

"It’s lovely to go home, but when I go back to Kentish Town it’s like coming home too,” she told the Leinster Express.

The Irish Times reported that the Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Adrian O’Neill said the Irish Embassy in London was “deeply saddened” by Ms Kennedy’s passing.

The London Irish Centre paid tribute.

“ We are deeply sad to hear of her sudden passing. Through Alice’s work with the Irish Elderly Advice Network and the London Irish Pensioner’s Choir, both based at the London Irish Centre, she was a much-loved regular around the building.

“Alice’s unexpected passing is a heartbreaking case of the special vulnerability of the older Irish in London to Covid-19, and a reminder for all us to do everything we can to keep the vulnerable, safe, supported and at home. Our London Irish Centre team will never forget Alice’s bright smile and sense of fun, and we send our sincere condolence to her loved ones.”