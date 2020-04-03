'We know it's not easy' Government updates students on Leaving and Junior Cert exam plans

Contingency plans are being drawn up to hold the Leaving, Junior Cert and other Sate exams, according to the Government.

The latest on the Department of Education's plans was delivered in the daily briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19 on Friday, April 3 by Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary-General, Department of the Taoiseach

"To the 121,000 exam year students, we know this is a time of anxiety and uncertainty. We know it's not easy; we know remote learning is very challenging but we are asking you to keep studying; keep focused and keep working on the basis that the exams are going ahead.

"The Minister for Education and Skills and the State Examinations Commission are working on contingency plans to allow the State Examinations to go ahead.

"Any final decision will be based on public health advice and on what the Government decides in relation to current restrictions.

"We will continue to keep you updated as the situation evolves," she said.