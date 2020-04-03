Latest number of new cases in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The latest figures for cases of Covid-19 in Ireland Laois is holding steady.

The figure for Laois this Friday evening April 3 remains at 16, the same as Thursday.

Laois continues to have one of the lowest rates of confirmed infections compared to neighbouring counties.

Offaly has 47 cases, up by one on Thursday. Tipperary has 94 cases up by three.

Kilkenny also holds steady at 47 cases up ten on Thursday. Kildare has 103 this evening, up 13 from yesterday. Carlow has the smallest number of cases in counties neighbouring Laois, still with less than five cases. Westmeath remains at 86 cases.

The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which now has 2,077 confirmed cases up 239 on Thursday.