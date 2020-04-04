Big jump in number of new cases in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

There is a jump in the latest figure for cases of Covid-19 in Laois this Saturday April 4.

The figure for Laois has risen by five to 21 cases, having held steady at 16 for the past two days.

Laois continues to have one of the lowest rates of confirmed infections compared to neighbouring counties. It also represents the second lowest rate of notified case in Ireland at 0.4% of the total.

Offaly has seen a big jump from 47 to 63 cases. Tipperary has another 11 cases up to 105.

Kilkenny has risen from 47 to 54 in the last 24 hours. Kildare has an extra 33 cases in one day, up to 136 this evening. Carlow has increased from less than five cases, to six cases. Westmeath has risen by six cases up to 92.

The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which now has 2,251 confirmed cases.