Gardai say compliance with Covid-19 measures 'vital' to saving lives

An Garda Síochána encourages people to continue to comply with health guidelines as it is vital to efforts to save lives during the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking today (Sunday, 5 April), Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines. It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place. By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Deputy Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

"The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Twomey.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs An Garda Síochána’s National COVID-19 Co-Ordination Centre. The Centre, which is based at Garda Headquarters, co-ordinates the organisation’s strategic response to COVID-19.