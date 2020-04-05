Latest number of new cases in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The latest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois this Sunday, April 5 has rise slightly.

The figure for Laois has risen by to 22 cases up from 21.

In Offaly, there are now 64 cases up from 63 the previous day. Tipperary has 118 cases up from 105 announced on Saturday.

Kilkenny has jumped to 73 cases while Kildare has 152 cases up from 136.

Carlow has doubled in cases from from six cases to 12. Westmeath has risen to 94 cases.

The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which now has 2,490 confirmed cases.

Laois continues to have one of the lowest rates of confirmed infections compared to neighbouring counties. It also represents the second lowest rate of notified case in Ireland at 0.4% of the total.

The county breakdown relates to figures confirmed on Friday, April 3.

National up to date totals show that there were 390 new cases bringing to 4,994 total number since the first case was confirmed on February 29. An extra 21 deaths were confirmed on Sunday bringing to 158 the total number of lives claimed by the virus in the Republic.

Seven more people in Northern Ireland were confirmed to have died after contracting of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Sunday. The death toll in the six counties is now 63. Almost 8,500 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date.

