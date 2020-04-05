Covid-19 statistics for Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

The Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise has patients admitted with Covid-19 but its sister hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Group have some of the highest number of patents.

The DMHG includes St James's and Tallaght in Dublin as well as hospitals in Tullamore and Naas.

St James's has 83 while Tallaght is treating 72 patients. Naas has 21 admissions while Tullamore has 13.

The figures also show that Portlaoise has had one patient who was admitted to ICU while Naas and Tullamore each had two patients requiring critical care.

The statistics were released by the HSE.