Jump in new cases in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The latest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois this Tuesday, April 7 has risen.

There are now 31 confirmed cases in Laois up from 25 on what was reported on Monday.

In Offaly, there are now 73 cases up from 66 the previous day. Tipperary has 133 cases up from 125 announced on Monday.

Kilkenny has 79 cases up from 75, while Kildare has jumped from 175 to 200.

Carlow has stayed the same as yesterday at 12. Westmeath has risen to 121 from 107.

The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which has now passed the 3,000 mark and now has 3,061 infections up from 2,692 confirmed cases announced on Monday.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 5.

A total of 36 deaths were notified to the Department on Tuesday, April 7 bringing to 210 the total number of deaths here to 210.

The Department was also notified of 345 more cases of the virus have also been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 5,709. There were 370 new cases on Monday.

The Taoiseach has urged people to stay home this weekend to help save lives by slowing the spread of the disease.