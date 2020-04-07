Scouts make special delivery of Easter eggs to Portlaoise hospital during Covid-19 lockdown

Scouts from the 4th Kildare Town Scout Group have shown they are as generous as the Easter bunny over the last two days.

The youngsters decided to donate their cache of 220 chocolate Easter eggs to local nursing homes and to the paediatric ward of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. They could not be distributed to the troupe due to coronavirus restrictions.

The members donated the goodies to Ashley Lodge, Lourdesville and Beechpark Nursing Homes in Kildare town and to the hospital, along with greeting cards.

"The chocolate eggs were originally meant for our 200+ youth members in our Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Ventures sections," said Wayne Fitzgerald, deputy group leader.

"It was unanimously decided by the group’s council and youth members to make this generous donation on behalf of their youth members because of the Covid-19 lockdown and to bring if possible some Easter joy and good wishes to those who are more deserving than themselves in these difficult times."

The Easter Eggs were donated to nursing homes in Kildare