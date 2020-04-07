Biggest daily number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed that the biggest single daily increase in deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland bringing to more than 200 the number of lives claimed by Covid-19 in the Republic.

A total of 36 deaths were notified to the Department on Tuesday, April 7 bringing to 210 the total number of deaths here to 210.

The Department was also notified of 345 more cases of the virus have also been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 5,709.