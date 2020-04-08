Send your Laois grandparents a special message during Covid-19 lockdown

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

With that in mind the Leinster Express last week sent a call-out to all Laois parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents which we will publish in the paper and online.

Well you responded in droves and this week's printed paper now in the shops has two pages of sweet photos, like the one above of Nana and Grandad Michael and Patricia Kelly from Stradbally with Hannah and Dara Kavanagh taken before the lockdown.

"Missing you both very much, can't wait to give you both big hugs," they said.

We are continuing our pages of photos and greetings for next Tuesday's newspaper.

If your children would like to send a special greeting to their grandparents or a loved one send a photo and message, with names and general area where they are from and we will publish them in the Leinster Express paper over the coming weeks.

Send your messages and photos now to news@leinsterexpress.ie with the word grandparents in the subject box.