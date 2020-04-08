Government provides an update on Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams amidst coronavirus emergency

The Government is 'focused' on holding both Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams this year with students getting at least two weeks of class time before the sittings begin, according to the latest official update.

In the daily briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19 on Wednesday 8 April 2020, Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary General, Department of the Taoiseach, outlined the latest position.

"As the Taoiseach and the Minister for Education have said, Government is focused on running both sets of state exams.

"The Minister has also said that he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks class time in school before they have to sit any exams.

"We know students and their families need clarity on this. We know you are feeling a lot of pressure.

"We are asking you to keep studying and to keep focused. We are working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams as soon as possible," she said.

Ms Canavan said contingency plans are under consideration and all decisions will be based on the public health advice and on what happens in relation to current restrictions.

She added that the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again at the end of this week and the Minister would hope to be in a position to provide clarity on the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert in the coming days.

Meanwhile, she also provided an update on school transport



"On the subject of primary and post-primary education we just want to issue a reminder. We’re aware that it may be easy to lose sight of some everyday deadlines in the changed routines of this time.

"We want to highlight to anyone planning to arrange school transport for the upcoming school year. The closing date for School Transport Applications is Friday, 24 April 2020.

"Anyone wishing to apply for the primary or post-primary school transport schemes should visit BusÉireann.ie for more information," she said.