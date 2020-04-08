LATEST: More new cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

More people in Laois have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday April 8.

There are now 34 confirmed cases in the county, up from 31 reported on Tuesday.

In Offaly, there are now 77 cases up from 73 the previous day. Tipperary has 137 cases up from 133 announced on Tuesday.

Kilkenny has 88 cases up from 79, while Kildare has jumped from 200 to 233.

Carlow has risen by three cases to 15. Westmeath has risen to 134 from 121 on Tuesday.

The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which has 3268 cases today, up from 3,061 infections announced on Monday.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 6.

The number of deaths today is less than yesterday, at 25 compared to the high of 36 deaths notified to the Department on Tuesday. It brings to 235 the total number of deaths here.

The Department was also notified of 365 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Irish Republic to 6,074 this Wednesday April 8.

The Taoiseach has urged people to stay home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend to help save lives by slowing the spread of the disease.