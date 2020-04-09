LATEST: More new cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19 on day of record national rise
Thursday, April 9
More people in Laois have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Thursday, April 9.
There are now 37 confirmed cases in the county, up from 34 reported on Tuesday.
In Offaly, there are now 81 cases up from 77 the previous day. Tipperary has 140 cases up from 137 announced on Wednesday.
Kilkenny has 90 cases up from 88, while Kildare has jumped from 233 to 253.
Carlow has risen by one cases to 16. Westmeath has risen to 142 from 134 on Wednesday.
The infection rate continues to escalate in Dublin which has3,557 cases, up from 3,268 infections announced on Wednesday.
The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 6.
The number of deaths today is up by three on yesterday, at 28. It brings to 263 the total number of deaths here.
The Department was also notified of 500 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Irish Republic to 6,574 this Wednesday, April 8.
The Taoiseach has urged people to stay home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend to help save lives by slowing the spread of the disease.
Please do not visit a holiday home or caravan park this Easter weekend. The spread of the virus is slowing but people travelling could give it a boost - spreading it and seeding it in areas unaffected so far. Stay at home and #FlattenTheCurve— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 7, 2020
