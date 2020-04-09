Biggest daily rise in coronavirus Covid-19 infections confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed that 500 new cases of Covid-19 has been identified and 28 more people have died from coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases here to 6,574 and 263 the number of deaths in Ireland.

The 500 daily increase marks the biggest daily increase in infections since the first was reported on February 29.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the median age of deaths so far is 81, with a split of 60% male and 40% female.

MORE TO FOLLOW