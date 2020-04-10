Laois ICA appeals for people to sew scrubs for Portlaoise hospital

Laois people handy with a sewing machine are being asked to make hospital scrubs for frontline staff in Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The ladies of Laois ICA have put out the call, not just to their members but the general community too.

“Laois Federation of the ICA have been asked to help to make scrubs and they are putting out the call. You don’t need to be a Member of ICA please help if you can for a wonderful cause," they say.

"Please call Anne Payne Federation President on 087-792-8063 to register and a pack will be dispatched to your address and all details will be available when you register your interest. Please share and help in these difficult times," they say.