Laois Tidy Towns project proves its worth in Covid-19 emergency response

An initiative in a Laois town to reduce postering has proved an inspired project that has really come into its own during the Laois to highlight the steps needed to combat Covid-19.

In 2019 six permanent sign points were erected in Abbeyleix. The Abbeyleix Tidy Town's committee unveiled the signs for use to publicise the town's St Patrick's Day parade.

The notice boards are located on four approach roads to the town. The committee says the free complimentary service in support of the town's poster free status within the 50km zone. Since then they have been used by various groups to promote different events.

But the signs have been put to a potentially lifesaving use in recent weeks. Apart from highlighting Covid-19, they are being used to promote the Laois County County council-run community helpline and e-mail address for people to contact if they need help.

The project is the result of a partnership between Abbeyleix Tidy Towns and Laois County Council.

Pictures from Abbeyleix Community facebook page



