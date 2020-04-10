Laois GAA club scores with PPE collection for frontline Covid-19 staff in Portlaoise hospital

A GAA club in Laois has thanked all who supported a collection of crucial scarce equipment which is vital to those on the Covid-19 frontline in Ireland.

Ballinakill GAA sent out an appeal in recent days for Personal Protection Equipment to supply for use by staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The club posted an appeal an April 6 on their facebook page and within 24 hours had gathered a substantial amount of the equipment.

"A massive thank you to all who donated crucial PPE for Portlaoise hospital at this very serious time. It is not hyperbole to say that this may be a life-saving donation from members of our community. This act of kindness may save lives." said the club.

The club thanked to Laois Blinds and various community members and club for this donation of:

800 pairs of gloves

60 masks

40 head visors

8 protection suits

Anti bacterial wipes and sprays.

Ballinakill GAA urges everyone stay safe.

"Continue to social distance to give all the vulnerable members of our community and further afield a chance.

Ballinakill GAA has also teamed up with the Ballinakill Community Development Association to help anyone in the community who needs assistance.