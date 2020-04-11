WATCH: PLEASE STAY AT HOME YOU WILL SAVE LIVES Covid-19 frontline Portlaoise hospital staff get the message out

Frontline staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise have urged the public to stick with it and Stay at Home to stop the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

The Dublin Midland Hospital Group has tweeted out a short video made this week in which a number of staff from various departments appealed to the public.

Apart from putting their lives on the line to save others, the staff went public to encourage everyone else to play their part in halting the spread of the deadly virus.

Physiotherapist Marguerite O'Shea said everybody can make big difference: "We all have a choice. If you chose to stay at home you will save lives. We all know now that the big nights out and the big nights in are cancelled for now".

Claire Julian is Clinical Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department. She urged people take the following steps: "You can play your part to help us play our part. Stop hugging. Stop handshaking. Work from home if you can."

Dr Arunkumar A.N. is a registrar in the Emergency Department: "Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and do it often. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. We are facing our greatest challenge".

Aideen Joyce is the Chief Medical Scientist in the Microbiology Laboratory. She said: "Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing using a tissue or into your sleeve. Please bin the tissue afterwards. I am asking you if you can stay at home plese stay at home. You will save lives and keep us all safe. Let us do our job protect you and look after you."

All the staff had one big message. "Please stay at home".