LATEST: More Laois people test positive for coronavirus Covid-19 this Easter Sunday

The number of confirmed cases in Laois of Covid-19 has risen by another ten people again this Easter Sunday, April 11.

There are now 71 confirmed cases in the county, up from 61 reported on Saturday.

It means the case numbers in Laois have almost doubled in the last three days, since the tally of 37 cases last Thursday.

Neighbouring counties have also seen big rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared.

In Offaly, there are now 119 cases up from 104 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 175 cases up from 166 announced on Saturday.

Kilkenny now has 124 cases up from 115 on Saturday, while Kildare has jumped by almost 30 new cases in a day to 360.

Carlow has seen its biggest jump in cases yet, 10 since yesterday now 32.

Westmeath has risen to from 181 on Saturday to 192 today. Longford has 49 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin has risen to 4514 cases, or 53% of the country's cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 9.

Another 14 people nationally have died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 334 deaths.

With the latest test results from German labs included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE has previously warned that the virus would peak in Ireland over Easter from April 10 to 14.

Read more on the national figures today here.

The Government has extended the lockdown restrictions to May 5.

