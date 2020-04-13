Local school gets on board the Covid-19 fight with PPE frontline initiative

A local school is playing its part in the fight against the coronavirus Covid-19 by facilitating the production of vital PPE equipment for healthcare staff.

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré says it is "delighted" to facilitate the making of visors / faceshields that can be used by frontline workers.

The school, which is attended by students from Laois, came on board with St Ailbe’s School in Tipperary town to help frontline workers.

Dympna Nolan and Sandra Farrell have set up fundraising efforts to help ensure we can provide as much PPE as possible.

Mr Haugh, the technology teacher in the school, has worked tirelessly in making the visors / faceshields. To date more than 1500 have been made and have been distributed to numerous hospitals, nursing homes, services and individuals all over the midlands.

"People have been very generous donating to the fundraising page which has allowed for the sourcing of the much needed materials to make them," said the school.

If you know of any front line workers who could use the visors/faceshields please get in touch via the school Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Coláiste-Phobal-Ros-Cré) the school website (https://www.cpr.ie/) or by emailing: ColaistePhobal@tipperaryetb.ie.

"We are delighted to be part of this Tipperary schools initiative and playing our part in these difficult times," said the school.

Notice from Principal

The Government has announced that the JC will be replaced by classroom-based tests and the LC postponed until July/August - with remaining practical’s and project work deadlines extended to late July. Over the coming days and weeks, the logistics of how this will be managed will come to light - I’ll keep you all informed as soon as I get any information! This is a very difficult time for staff and especially for our exam students - this is an unprecedented situation - we will get through it in the best and most considerate way possible. Stay safe and Happy Easter. Beir beannacht. Mr. O Connor.