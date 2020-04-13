Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland passes 10,000 as 31 new coronavirus deaths confirmed

The number of people who have tested positive in Ireland has passed through the 10,000 threshold nearly a month and half since the first case here was confirmed.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Easter Monday, April 13 also been informed that a further 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

This brings the total number of deaths to 365 and the number of confirmed cases to 10,647.

Nearly 1,000 new cases were confirmed on Monday. Of these 527 were more recent test results processed by Irish laboratories. A further 465 were cases that went through German laboratories which is clearing a backlog which is due to be cleared this week.

Easter Monday marks the biggest single increase in confirmed cases to date.

More to follow.