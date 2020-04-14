Portlaoise residents network to supply vital Covid-19 PPE to hospital staff with help of Conor McGregor donation

Portlaoise Covid-19 frontline hospital staff been equipped with vital Personal Protection Equipment needed to save lives and protect themselves from coronavirus thanks to local networking and help from Conor McGregor and the new charity Heroes Aid.

A shipment of thousands of high-quality PPE masks and visors was delivered to be used on the frontline the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Dr Barry Warde is a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care at the Laois hospital.

"Mr Peter Naughton, a former surgeon in Portlaoise, put me in touch with Portlaoise resident Damien Nee who runs a recently set up charity Heroes Aid with a nurse from Galway Mary Leahy to source and provide PPE for health care staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

"They had received a large donation recently from Conor McGregor recently and being a local entrepreneur, Damien wanted to donate some of that PPE locally.

"Their team of army volunteers delivered 3,000 high-quality FFP2 masks and 100 Visors to the hospital on Saturday last which was beyond our wildest expectations - it will be apportioned out between staff and departments on the frontline caring for these patients and will protect staff, allowing them to save more lives.

"We are extremely thankful to Damien who has taken on this Herculean task with energy and enthusiasm, giving of his own valuable and free time as a business person/entrepreneur to help out in this national crisis. He is keen to source more such material and I have no doubt that he will. We will be eternally grateful," said the doctor.