LATEST: Number in Laois testing positive for coronavirus Covid-19 rises above 100

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has risen above 100 today.

There are now 101 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 88 reported on Easter Monday. The county has experienced a rapid rate of confirmed cases in the past week.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further big rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared.

In Offaly, there are now 144 cases up from 133 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 219 cases up from 200 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 144 cases up from 136 on Sunday, while Kildare has jumped again by another 40 new cases in a day to 443.

Carlow has risen by another six cases a day to 44.

Westmeath has risen to 234 from 213 on Sunday. Longford has another two cases up to 58.

The number of infections in Dublin has jumped by over 400 in a day, now at 5,438 cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 12.

Today's national figures show that a further 41 people nationally died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 406 deaths.

A total of 11,479 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

The Government has extended the lockdown restrictions to May 5.