Portlaoise hospital thanks firm for generous donation of crucial Covid-19 PPE

Frontline Covid-19 staff at Portlaoise hospital of extended thanks to a firm who has donated more equipment vital in the fight against the virus.

Dr Barry Warde, the hospital's consultant anaesthetist in intensive care, thanked Tom Christle of Westaro Hosing Ltd, for a kind and welcome donation of high-quality disposable boiler suits and FFP3 masks.

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise has received a number of other donations including one from Heros Aid which came thanks to Conor McGregor's donation.

