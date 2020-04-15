LATEST: Rate of increase in Laois coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed cases slows

The rate at which the number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has slowled according to figures released on, Wednesday, April 15.

There are now 118 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 101 reported on Tuesday. This is a 16% rise and compares to an increase of one third and a quarter in recent days.

Just 1% of the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland have been reported from Laois.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared.

In Offaly, there are now 150 cases up from 144 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 237 cases up from 219 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 164 cases up from 144 on Tuesday, while Kildare has passed through the 500 threshold with total cases now reaching 509.

Carlow has risen by another six cases a day to 53.

Westmeath has risen to 258. Longford has 69 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 5,580.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 14.

Today's national figures show that a 38 further people nationally died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 444 deaths.

A total of 12,547 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

The Government has extended the lockdown restrictions to May 5.