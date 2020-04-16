Official map shows that Covid-19 virus has reached into every corner of Ireland
The coronavirus has reached into every corner of Ireland according to a map published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
The incidence map reveals that the while Dublin has by far the biggest incidence, it also confirms that the virus has been detected in communities along the west coast from Donegal down to Cork.
However, most of the cases are clustered around bigger towns.
