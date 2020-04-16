LATEST: New cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by another 15 cases this Thursday evening, as the county reels in the news of the deaths of eight people with the virus in a Portlaoise HSE care centre over Easter Weekend.

The latest figures show an increase of 15 this Thursday April 16.

There are now 133 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 118 reported on Wednesday.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared.

In Offaly, there are now 163 cases up from 150 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 251 cases up from 237 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 173 cases up from 164 on Tuesday, while Kildare has another 58 cases up to 567.

Carlow has risen by another six cases a day up to 59 from 53 on Wednesday.

Westmeath has seen a big jump, up by 51 cases in a day, to 309. Longford has 77 cases, up from 69 cases yesterday.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 6,337.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 15.

Today's national figures show that a further 43 people nationally died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 486 deaths.

A total of 13,271 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

