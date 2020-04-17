LATEST: New cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by further six cases this Friday evening.

There are now 139 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 133 announced on Thursday. This marks a dramatic slowing in the rate of cases in recent days.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 171 cases up from 163 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 270 cases up from 251 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 179 cases up from 173 on Thursday, while Kildare has 621 cases up to 567.

Carlow has 59 cases that same as Thursday.

Westmeath has 318 up from 309. Longford has 79 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 6,567 cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 15.

Today's national figures show that 44 people nationally died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 530 deaths.

A total of 13,980 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

