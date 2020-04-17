Dumpers stretching finances of essential Covid-19 support service in Laois

People are dumping their waste in the wheelie bins of a Laois group providing an essential service during the Covid-19 emergency are putting a financial strain on the organisation.

Durrow Community Services are disappointed to report that household refuse is being dumped in the bins belonging to the Meals on Wheels Service at the Community Centre.

"This action is placing an extra financial burden on the service which is already feeling the strain from extra demand during the Covid-19 Crisis. Many elderly residents in the locality rely on us to provide a hot meal while they are cocooning. These selfish actions certainly go against the goodwill and generosity that is at the core of this community" a DCS spokesperson said.

"We will be installing CCTV at some cost on order to deter this ongoing problem" they added.

The community service is responsible for the upkeep of the local area and the Meals on Wheels Service falls under their remit.