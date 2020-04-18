LATEST: New cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by another eight cases this Saturday evening.

There are now 147 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 139 announced on Friday. Yesterday it was six extra cases.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 177 cases up from 171 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 283 cases up from 270 announced on Friday.

Kilkenny now has 188 cases up from 179 on Friday, while Kildare has another 63 cases up to has 684.

Carlow has seen a jump of 10 cases after staying the same since Thursday, now at 69 cases.

Westmeath has 331 up from 318. Longford has 83 up from 79 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin is nearing 7,000, standing at 6934 cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 15.

Today's national figures show that 41 more people died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 571 deaths.

A total of 14,758 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

