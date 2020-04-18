Portlaoise hospital supporters urge the public to back Covid-19 PPE fundraiser for Laois hospital

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital have come together to raise funds to buy vital protective equipment for staff who are trying to save lives at the Covid-19 frontline.

The committees, with the help of Colgan Sports, are fundraising for the badly needed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for those treating patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The committees and sports business have sourced a PPE manufacturer, specifically the hard to get disposable gowns. They say they hope to have the airfreight delivered within 14 days.

The plan is to supply 10,000 disposable gowns and 10,000 face masks from a factory in China. The organisers already have pledges of €12,5000 but need to raise €20,000. The committees are making a big push to raise the balance and hope the public can help to reach the target.

"With your help, we can provide suitable protective equipment for the remarkable people who are working on the frontline of our local hospital. Our aim is to raise €20,000 for a batch of PPE equipment, which will save lives.

"Please, dig deep for these wonderful people who will look after us all at some point in our lives," said the appeal.

To donate www.colgansports.ie/product/portlaoise-hospital-ppe-fund/