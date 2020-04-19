LATEST: Jump in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by further 21 cases this Saturday evening.

There are now 168 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 147 announced on Saturday. Laois now has 1.2% of cases. This is an increase of 14% and also is a higher number of extra cases than have been reported in most neighbouring counties.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 187 cases up from 177 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 292 cases up from 283 announced on Saturday.

Kilkenny now has 197 cases up from 188 on Saturday, while Kildare has risen from 684 to 763.

Carlow is up from 69 on Saturday to 71.

Westmeath has 358 up from 331. Longford has 88 up from 83 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin passed the 7,000 threshold and now stands at 7,369. cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on Friday, April 17.

Today's up to date national figures show that 39 more Covid-19 related deaths have been notified to the Department of Health, bringing the toll to 610 deaths so far that have resulted from the pandemic in Ireland.

A total of 15,251 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

