Covid-19 passes new mortality and infection thresholds in Ireland

More than 15,000 people in Ireland have been confirmed has having contracted Covid-19 with the coronavirus pandemic death toll in Ireland now passing the 600 mark.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today Sunday, April 19, been informed that a further 39 people that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. It brings to 610 the number of people who have lost their lives in Ireland.

The Departement of Health also announced that some 493 people have tested positive bringing to 15,251 the total number of people who have tested positive here since the first case was confirmed on February 29.

An additional 445 new confirmed cases reported by Irish laboratories, with 48 confirmed backlog cases of Covid-19 confirmed after processing by a laboratory in Germany

The HSE says the German labs have cleared the backlog.

More details from the Department of Health on today's deaths:

· 37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

· The deaths included 19 females and 20 males

· The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

· 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

· 346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female

· The age range is 23 - 105 years

· The median age of those who died is 83

· 337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

Sunday also marked a landmark for Dublin which is the pandemic hotspot in Ireland. More than 7,000 people in the capital have tested positive.

The HSE says is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals:

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,223 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 303 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,028 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 32%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Speaking in early March Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the between 50% and 60% of Ireland's 4.8 million population could contract the virus. He said at the time the death rate could be less than 1% and in the worst possible scenario, 3 to 3.4%.

Health authorities believe that virus has contained by the restrictions and other measures adopted.