Laois Covid-19 PPE supply effort could include nursing homes after big pledge of funds

A fundraiser to supply crucial Covid-19 lifesaving Personal Protection Equipment to Portlaoise hospital has proved so successful that the organisers are considering helping out local nursing homes.

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital received a €5,000 pledge this weekend to add to the €12,500 raised to date.

The committees have joined forces with Colgan's Sports to source gowns and masks from China. A supplier has been sourced and the aim is to buy €20,000 worth of product for the hospital.

Hospital Committee secretary John Hanniffy confirmed that the extra €5,000 has meant the order to be sent to China may be increased to allow the supply of equipment to nursing homes in Laois.

The plan was to supply 10,000 disposable gowns and 10,000 face masks to Laois.

