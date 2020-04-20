Laois people breaking 2km exercise Covid-19 rule told to go home by Gardaí

Some Laois people are still not obeying the 2km exercise guideline as local Gardaí have posted photos.

Last Sunday April 19 at two Laois beauty spots they took photos of cars and then traced the registration plates to find out how far people had driven from.

They then told those walkers to go home.

"Images from Dysart Woods and Emo Court. People clearly not adhering to Covid 19 Guidelines based on where the vehicles are registered to (we checked). A number of people advised to go home and did so upon request.

The 2km radius is from where you live not where you decide to drive to," Laois Gardaí have reminded people.