LATEST: Slight increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has only increased by further two cases this evening.

There are now 170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county this Monday April 20, up from 168 announced on Sunday.

It means Laois has just 1.1% of the national number of cases. Dublin has 51% of cases.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there was also only a slight rise, now 190 cases up from 187 cases the previous day. Tipperary has reached 300 cases up from 292 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 206 cases up from 197 on Sunday, while Kildare has risen by 54 more cases from 763 to 817.

Carlow is up from 71 on Sunday to 78 today.

Westmeath has 369 up from 358. Longford has 91 up from 88 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin is heading towards 8,000 at 7666 tonight, a jump of almost 300 cases in a day.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Saturday, April 18.

Today's up to date national figures show that a record 77 more Covid-19 related deaths have been notified to the Department of Health, bringing the toll to 610 deaths so far that have resulted from the pandemic in Ireland.

A total of 15,652 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

