HSE insists that it is helping nursing homes with staffing and other Covid-19 measures

The HSE insists that it is working to help nursing homes in their battle to protect residents and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The HSE issued a statement outlining various actions it says it is taking to assist.

"The HSE has established Covid-19 response teams to support private nursing homes during the current Covid-19 crisis. The HSE engages with nursing homes on a daily basis providing advice and support in relation to Contingency planning, Infection Prevention and Control and Personal Protection Equipment.

"We are aware of the current challenges that nursing homes are facing in terms of staffing challenges and we are endeavouring to assist these nursing homes when all other avenues have been exhausted.

"We are seeking voluntary redeployment of staff across the HSE and will continue to do so in order to support the nursing homes.

"We are seeking nursing and health care assistants staff from staffing agencies to go on rostered lines in the nursing homes for the duration of the pandemic," concluded the statement.

The operators of Oakdale Nursing Home in Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border today issued a plea for help in its battle against the virus.

“We are stretched to the limit in trying to maintain a high level of care to our residents," said Ms Valerie Moore, Director of Nursing, in a statement.