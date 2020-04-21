Department of Education clarifies future of 2020 Junior Cert exam in Covid-19 context

The Department of Education has clarified that there will be no state-certified Junior Certificate exams this year but schools will be expected to hold exams in the autumn.

RTÉ says it has confirmed that while Junior Certificate papers prepared by the State Examinations Commission will be sent to schools for use in school-based exams in the autumn, completed exam papers will not then be used for any form of state certification.

It is reported that the marking scheme devised by the State Exams Commission for the Junior Certificate papers will also be made available to schools. Shools are free to decide how the papers might be marked, and by whom.